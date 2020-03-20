Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $166.23 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.63% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $166,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.