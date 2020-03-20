Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $224.52 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of United Technologies worth $224,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 42,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.