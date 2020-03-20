Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $437.95 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,982 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of Mastercard worth $437,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

Shares of MA opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.35 and its 200-day moving average is $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.55 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

