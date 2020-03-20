Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 257,400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 257,400 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.64% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $853,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.