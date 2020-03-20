Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 43,155 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.01% of Fortis worth $193,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

