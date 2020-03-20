Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 60,000 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.07% of Ryanair worth $211,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its holdings in Ryanair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

