Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $179,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $276.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.22 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

