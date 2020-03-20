Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 609,047 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 609,047 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.32% of Oracle worth $544,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.