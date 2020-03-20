CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 60,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.