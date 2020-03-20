Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 248,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,037,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.