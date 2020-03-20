Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,620,000.

GAA stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

