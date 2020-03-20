Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -49.23%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,500.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Camping World by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.