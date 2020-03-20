Canaccord Genuity Cuts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$15.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.20.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,517,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,309. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.69. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

