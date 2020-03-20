Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$31.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. CSFB set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.20. 4,519,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,426. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.63.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

