Canaccord Genuity Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.27.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.74. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

