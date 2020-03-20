Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$110.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$112.69.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,232. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$70.03 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.04.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham acquired 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$87.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at C$199,839. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer purchased 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$199,742.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$620,484.50. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,742.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

