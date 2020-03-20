Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.07.

TSE:CU traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.28. The company had a trading volume of 828,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,072. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$26.57 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

