CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) Critical Analysis

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CAPITA GRP/ADR alerts:

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Solbright Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA GRP/ADR $5.23 billion N/A $359.06 million $0.86 2.56 Solbright Group $12.06 million 0.00 -$15.80 million N/A N/A

CAPITA GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Risk and Volatility

CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Solbright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CAPITA GRP/ADR and Solbright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CAPITA GRP/ADR beats Solbright Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Solbright Group Company Profile

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CAPITA GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPITA GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.