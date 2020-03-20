Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.60 and its 200 day moving average is $269.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

