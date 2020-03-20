Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $53,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 76.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 681,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,228. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.