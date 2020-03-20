Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$39.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

CPX traded up C$2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.45. 515,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.12. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$20.40 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.58.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

