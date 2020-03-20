Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Michael Scott Sarner Buys 21,500 Shares

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00.

Michael Scott Sarner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Michael Scott Sarner purchased 4,150 shares of Capital Southwest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50.

CSWC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.31. 408,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.