Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Capitala Finance posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 62.79%.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of CPTA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 247,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,715. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

