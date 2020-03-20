Cappasity (CAPP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $325.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $504,322.86 and $325.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.04307219 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00068794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.