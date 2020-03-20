Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $765.06 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $765.06 million and approximately $144.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00020105 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.02939860 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000571 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, DragonEX, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Coinbe, Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Exmo, OKEx, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Binance, ABCC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

