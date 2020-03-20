Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 100,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Clifford Sosin purchased 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,694,197.92.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin purchased 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,861. The company has a market capitalization of $682.55 million, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.