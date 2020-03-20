Caspian Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Caspian has a market cap of $2.12 million and $754,084.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

