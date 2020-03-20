Castle (CSTL) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Castle has a total market cap of $54,551.61 and $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.01135253 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000114 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,173,437 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

