Castleark Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,810 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,596. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.