Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Catalent by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,625,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,115,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,524,000 after buying an additional 178,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,621,000 after buying an additional 330,047 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.28. 42,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

