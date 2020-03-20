Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,811 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Catalent worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 549,881 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 538,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 330,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,045,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,896 shares during the period.

CTLT stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

