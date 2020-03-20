CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.28 billion to $25.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

