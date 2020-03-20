Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,505.93

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ccore has a total market cap of $11,505.93 and $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.