Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0015

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

