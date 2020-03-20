Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,377,889 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Centennial Resource Development worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.21. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

