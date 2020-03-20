Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Cut to $0.60 by Analysts at TD Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $0.80 to $0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDEV. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.76.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 554,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,178,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

