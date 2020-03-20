Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director David Charles Colander Acquires 8,000 Shares

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director David Charles Colander acquired 8,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.01. 13,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,891. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Get Central Securities alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.