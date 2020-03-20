Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of COF stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$1.68 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832,125 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.72.

CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated throughout Australia. CMA is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

