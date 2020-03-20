Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 2,800 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,104.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 20,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,797. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

