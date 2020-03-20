Chainlink Market Capitalization Achieves $792.31 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and IDEX. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $792.31 million and approximately $523.70 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00101145 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, COSS, OKEx, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

