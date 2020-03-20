Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $36,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,215,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 224,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after buying an additional 76,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.93. 26,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

