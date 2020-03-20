Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,750 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $63,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 15,861,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,163,174. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

