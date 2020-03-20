Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,109 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 192.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,109 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Rocky Brands worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Rocky Brands Inc has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

