Chatham Asset Management, Llc Sells 2,100,000 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Stock

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $1.14 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 259,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

