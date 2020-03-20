Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chegg worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 277.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Chegg by 132.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3,216.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -299.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 41,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,385,426.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

