Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Chiasma worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,058. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.09. Chiasma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

