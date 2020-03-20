Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Intel stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

