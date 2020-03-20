Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,713,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,549,000 after acquiring an additional 175,852 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

