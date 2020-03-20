Chimpion (BNANA) Market Capitalization Tops $11.95 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005697 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $291,061.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.02537366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00194518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.