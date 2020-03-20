China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CEO Acquires $379,000.00 in Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,615.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. China Metro Rural’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research raised China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.66.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

